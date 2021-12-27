Mamata Meets Speaker Over Raj Bhawan’s Continuous Non-cooperation in Clearing Bills

Days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar put the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on hold, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and expressed her discontent over ‘Raj Bhawan’s continuous non-cooperation’ in clearing pending bills and files.

Mamata’s meeting with the Speaker came after Governor Dhankhar tweeted, “Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is pending consideration by WB Governor as inputs @MamataOfficial are awaited."

“Proposal to separate Bally Municipality from HMC was never sent for the consideration of the Governor. SEC can hold HMC polls with 66 wards as in 2015," his tweet reads.

Advertisement

In the context of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu’s recent remark where he had said that the State government is considering removing the ‘Governor’ and making ‘Chief Minister’ as the ‘Chancellor’ – Dhankhar said, “Why only Chancellor…I think they will be more happy to make her (Chief Minister) the Governor."

Responding to the whole controversy, Mamata Banerjee while speaking to the media personnel at the State Assembly has said, “There is a constitutional binding. He is doing his job and I am doing mine."

Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “I don’t know why he is not clearing Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. I should have given his assent."

Recently, Jagdeep Dhankhar took to a microblogging site and claimed that he has not given any consent regarding the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Bill.

He had also returned the file for reconsideration of a bill that was meant for excluding areas of the Bally municipality from the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

The Governor has also observed that the State government has acted in an ‘arbitrary, unfair and non-judicious manner’. The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to separate the Bally Municipality from the jurisdiction of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) was passed by the West Bengal Assembly recently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.