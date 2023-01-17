Mamata to Visit Poll-bound Meghalaya on Jan 18, TMC Internal Report Strikes Optimistic Note for State

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on January 18 for a public meeting in the North Garo Hills district. This will be her second visit to the hill state. TMC sources say an internal report of the party has projected that it will do well in the Meghalaya elections to be held this year.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee together will conduct a public meeting at the Dilma Apal playground in Mendipathar area of North Garo Hills around Wednesday noon.

MP and leader of Trinamool’s parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, and Meghalaya TMC in-charge Manas R Bhunia are already in the state.

TMC state president Charles Pyngrope and leader of opposition in the assembly Dr Mukul Sangma will also be attending this public event, said sources.

In December last year, Mamata was on a two-day visit to the capital city of Shillong where she launched Meghalaya TMC’s unique financial assistance scheme. Sources in TMC say that this “We Card" has received a very positive response.

A senior Trinamool leader in Shillong said, “Our stage is ready for Didi (Mamata). People do not want to retain this government; there will be change."

Sources say Mukul Sangma has good influence in Garo Hills. However, of the 12-member group that he left Congress with and moved to TMC, 3 have switched to BJP and NPP, which is an area of concern.

Elections for Meghalaya’s 60 assembly seats are to be held by March and polling dates are expected to be announced soon.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, however, claimed, “The money that they (TMC) are earning in Bengal through corruption is now being utilised in Meghalaya and Tripura. Still, nothing will happen."

Trinamool has declared 52 candidates for Meghalaya. As a new player, Mamata will try to gain some turf in the state, say party insiders.

