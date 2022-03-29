Mamata Writes Letter to Opposition Leaders Calling for United Fight Against 'Oppressive BJP Regime'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to all Opposition leaders and non-BJP chief ministers, expressing her concern over the “Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government’s attack on the democratic fabric of this country" and called for a meeting to discuss a strategy to counter it.

Banerjee said that it was the need of the hour for Opposition parties to commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition to give the country the “progressive governance" it deserves.

Urging the Opposition to fight the “oppressive regime", the West Bengal Chief Minister expressed her dismay over the dilution of India’s institutions by the BJP machinery. “Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Central Vigilance Commission are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta," Banerjee claimed.

The All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson said that during the recently-concluded Winter Session, Parliament had bulldozed through the Delhi Special Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the CVC (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the midst of an opposition walkout.

“These laws enable the Centre to extend the tenure of the directors of ED and CBI up to 5 years in blatant violation of a previous Supreme Court judgment," the AITC chief added.

Banerjee called upon the Opposition to resist the ruling BJP’s intention to misuse the central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. She claimed that central agencies get jolted to action whenever there’s state or general elections round the corner.

“It is amply clear that the Opposition is targeted and the BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance," the letter stated.

Seeking transparency and accountability in governance, the West Bengal chief minister added that the Opposition leaders should not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to political witch-hunts becoming a norm.

“It pains me to see that the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have been consistently flouting directives of the judiciary, for which I have the highest regards. Due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice, which is a dangerous trend in our democracy," she added.

As Opposition parties, Banerjee claimed, it was their responsibility to hold the government accountable for their actions, “In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses. Time and again, the BJP is trying to attack the federal structure of this country by attempting to influence a certain section of the judiciary," the CM said.

“I urge everyone to come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone’s convenience and suitability. Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the Government that our country deserves," the letter added.

