Mamata's Damage Control after Birbhum: To Restart ‘Didi ke Bolo’ to Address Grievances

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that she will restart her programme ‘Didi ke Bolo’ (Talk to Didi, as the chief minister is known) to hear out people’s issues.

On Sunday, she announced, “If you have any problem, talk to me. We will start that programme from April. You can tell me about any incident of corruption directly."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee began her visit of north Bengal on Sunday. Her itinerary includes stops in the Hills and the plains before she returns to Kolkata on April 1.

‘Didi ke Bolo’ was launched in 2019 as a step towards public outreach and was supervised by IPAC. The approach was ‘Mamata to Janata’ (Mamata to the people). The CM had given out a phone number on which people could raise their grievances.

Advertisement

Party leaders, too, were instructed to get involved in the outreach.

This helped in image building for the government and Banerjee won the 2021 elections with a thumping majority.

Political experts said the programme was being restarted to improve the government’s image amid Birbhum violence.

ALSO READ | Intolerance Towards the ‘Other’: Political Violence in Bengal Points to a Larger Problem

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, said the Birbhum incident proves how things are in Bengal, so this is just an eyewash.

Meanwhile, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the Bogtui village near Rampurhat town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence.

Unidentified men had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

Advertisement

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI. The ruling TMC claimed that opposition leaders were indulging in “narrow-minded politics over dead bodies", while the BJP accused the TMC of trying to protect the perpetrators.

In damage-control mode, Banerjee had assured that “nobody would be spared" and alleged that some people were trying to “defame West Bengal".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.