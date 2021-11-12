Mamita Murder Case: Congress Observes 6-Hour Hartal in Odisha, Says Will Approach High Court if Necessary

The Odisha Congress observed a hartal across the State from 6 am to 12 noon demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, over his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the sensational murder case of Kalahandi school teacher Mamita Meher.

The party had earlier given a call for a complete bandh across the State. However, the Orissa High Court on Thursday ruled that only a peaceful hartal can be held under the due democratic process.

As directed by the HC, the members of Congress held peaceful demonstrations at several parts of the State. However, normal life remained unaffected in the six-hour bandh as most of the shops and business establishments remained open in the state, including in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Congress Ideology is ‘Beautiful Jewel’, but Overshadowed by BJP: Rahul Gandhi

“The hartal is definitely a success as markets and shops have been voluntarily kept shut by the people. We are not stopping vehicular movement instead requesting the people not to come off their houses. The party members are also holding peaceful protests," said former Odisha Congress President Jaydev Jena, who was spotted holding a peaceful demonstration at Master Canteen in the Capital City. “CM has maligned himself by sharing dais with tainted Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra. We will fight until Mamita and her family gets justice," Jaydev Jena said. “We are holding peaceful bandh. Unless Dibya Shankar Mishra is ousted, all the wings of Congress will hit streets and launch massive agitation," warned an agitating member of the party.

Other parts of the state like major cities, Cuttack, Baleswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Berhampur, Jaypor, Khurda, and all district headquarters Congress activities held a peaceful demonstration. Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray said “We have received the support of around 80 percent population of the State. The government has become blind and I think CM Naveen is unable to understand Odia due to which no action has been taken against the Minister. Instead, he is allowing rapists, murderers and criminals to sit with him on the public stage."

After the end of a 6-hour hartal in a press meet Odisha Congress Working President Chiranjib Biswal said as per High Court’s order, the bandh was observed peacefully in Odisha. But this is not the end in our fight for justice for Mamita. We will not sit idle until Minister Dibya Shankar is axed. If necessary, Odisha State Congress knock on the doors of Odisha High Court said Chiranjib Biswal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.