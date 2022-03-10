Mandrem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mandrem seat in Goa. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Dayanand Raghunath Sopte (BJP), Jit Vinayak Arolkar (MGP), Satish Sitaram Shetgaonkar (IND), Laxmikant Parsekar (IND), D Costa Maria (SBPA), Sunayana Rajanikant Gawde (RGP), Prasad K. Shahapurkar (AAP), Babli Bhaskar Naik (SHS), Deepak Bhalchandra Kalangutkar (GFP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 87.5%, which is -1.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dayanand Raghunath Sopte of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mandrem results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.1 Mandrem (Manjrey) (मंद्रेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Mandrem is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 32,445 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,106 were male and 16,339 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandrem in 2022 is: 1,014 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,369 eligible electors, of which 15,684 were male,15,685 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,364 eligible electors, of which 14,829 were male, 14,535 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandrem in 2017 was 7. In 2012, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Dayanand Raghunath Sopte of INC won in this seat defeating Laxmikant Parsekar of BJP by a margin of 7,119 which was 25.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 58.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Laxmikant Parsekar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dayanand Raghunath Sopte of INC by a margin of 3,435 votes which was 13.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 1 Mandrem Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.49%, while it was 88.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mandrem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.1 Mandrem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 46. In 2012, there were 46 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.1 Mandrem comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Querim, 2. Paliem, 3. Arambol, 4. Tuem, 5. Parcem (Census Town), 6. Mandrem, 7. Morgim and 8. Chopdem in Pernem Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Mandrem constituency, which are: Pernem, Tivim, Siolim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

The total area covered by Mandrem is approximately 96 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mandrem is: 15°40’34.7"N 73°43’45.1"E.

