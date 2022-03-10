Manikpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: ADS leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Manikpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Balveer Pal (BSP), Ranjana Barati Lal Pandey (INC), Veer Singh Patel (SP), Avinash Chandra Tripathi (AAP), Avinash Chandra Dwivedi (ADS), Pushpendra Kumar Tripathi (BVD), Ramsurat (ASP), Shivpoojan (JAP), Ali Husain (IND), Rajpratap (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.2%, which is 1.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by R K Singh Patel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manikpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.237 Manikpur (मानिकपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Manikpur is part of Banda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,17,267 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,020 were male and 1,43,240 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manikpur in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,93,183 eligible electors, of which 1,78,285 were male,1,47,401 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,76,314 eligible electors, of which 1,55,064 were male, 1,21,242 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manikpur in 2017 was 121. In 2012, there were 190 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, R K Singh Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Sampat Pal of INC by a margin of 44,464 which was 22.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chandrabhan Singh Patel of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shyamacharan Gupta of SP by a margin of 3,697 votes which was 2.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 237 Manikpur Assembly segment of the 48. Banda Lok Sabha constituency. R.K. Singh Patel of BJP won the Banda Parliament seat defeating Shyama Charan Gupta of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.76%, while it was 60.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Manikpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.237 Manikpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 363. In 2012, there were 325 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.237 Manikpur comprises of the following areas of Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Mau Tehsil; KCs 6 Bhauri, 7 Manikpur and Manikpur Sarhat Nagar Panchayat of 1 Karwi Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Manikpur constituency, which are: Chitrakoot, Manjhanpur, Chail, Bara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Satna and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Manikpur is approximately 1883 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manikpur is: 25°08’24.0"N 81°09’42.1"E.

