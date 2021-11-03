Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Licensed Gun Owners Asked to Deposit Arms

Before the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, the Manipur home department asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their weapons in their jurisdictional police station in the interest of maintaining the law and order of the State. The Manipur Assembly elections are to be held in March.

In an order, the Imphal East district magistrate Khumanthem Diana Devi said, failing which the licence is liable to be punished for violation of State government instruction under the relevant provision Arms Act, 1959 read with Arms Rules, 2016.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said on 27th October that all licensed gun owners should deposit the weapons at the nearest police stations. The step became necessary in view of the increasing number of clashes among the supporters of several politicians, during which guns including AK-47 rifles are used. At least six persons were reportedly injured when two groups belonging to rival candidates of the Andro Assembly clashed last month.

Biren said, “It is rather unfortunate that election-related violent incidents are taking place in the State. Politicians should restrain their supporters. The government shall take up all steps to maintain law and order and the guilty ones will be booked irrespective of their political affiliations. Let there be political rallies, public meetings or house campaigns and other forms to seek votes since it is a democracy. There is no sense in boycotting some politicians and preventing them from entering certain villages."

He also asked the police to take up preventive steps to check clashes and objectionable activities based on intelligence inputs. “As the Home Minister, I must say if the police do not do so, then there is a dismal failure, intelligence or otherwise," he added.

The tenure of 60 members Manipur Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. After the election in 2017, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party, National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party formed the government, with N Biren Singh becoming Chief Minister.

For smooth functioning of the upcoming 12th Manipur Assembly election 2022, BJP already appointed office bearers to constitute an election management committee of the party. In an order issued by the BJP signed by its state general secretary L Deben, it mentioned that the committee is categorised into 34 departments where the State BJP president has been appointed as chairman of the committee. Former State BJP president K Bhabananda has been appointed as convenor of the election management committee while MLA Th Radheshyam as state general secretary; and P Premananda Meitei and L Deben have been appointed as co-convenors.

