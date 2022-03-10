Manipur Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Exit polls have mostly predicted that the BJP would be emerging as the single-largest party in Manipur, where counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 for the 60-seat Assembly. Read More
The Congress on March 5 said it will petition the Supreme Court after the Election Commission (EC) said payments to banned groups in Manipur were not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he is shocked at the EC order that payments to banned militant groups by the Manipur government and the Centre were not a violation of the MCC and alleged that this has “murdered" elections. Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal had earlier said that the state government had not violated the MCC by releasing stipend to militant groups that have declared Suspension of Operations. Since the beneficiaries were already identified and approved before the announcement of election and enforcement of the MCC, there is no violation of MCC in connection with the Manipur assembly elections, a CEO release said.
If the 2017 Manipur assembly elections were about the resilient Iron Lady, Irom Sharmila Chanu, breaking her 16 year-long fast against AFSPA and contesting election from the prestigious Thoubal constituency, the 2022 elections shall be about the lady super cop of Manipur police Thounaojam Brinda, leaving her ornate service career and contesting polls from the Yaiskul constituency of Imphal East district. Though Sharmila's defeat and the support she garnered as a politician came as a shock for everyone, the lady super cop this time is all about victory and confidence.
As vote counting is set to begin at 8 am, Manipur’s decorated lady police officer Thounaojam Brinda who joined JD(U), told News18 that she will definitely win from Yaiskul constituency “if the BJP government didn’t manipulate the EVM." JD(U) will get 8 to 10 seats, she says.
Prominent candidates in Manipur polls include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, speaker Y Khemchand Singh, deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh. Ahead of vote counting, here is a list of key constituencies that could decide Manipur polls.
BJP candidate Okram Henry Singh, the nephew of Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh from 2002 to 2017, is set to contest from the Wangkhei constituency. Henry switched from Congress to the BJP in 2020. This will be the first time he is contesting the BJP, making it a distinct part of the upcoming Manipur assembly polls. In an exclusive interview to News18, Henry said, "see Congress tenure is over. They had their time bit I feel they were not serious. Development is my focus, I will have to work for people and Congress of late was not doing that."
Among the hundreds who contested in 2022 Manipur Assembly polls, these are the ones right at the centre of the spotlight - the key candidates of 2022 Assembly elections. Are they trailing, leading, winning or losing?
All pollsters are unanimous about BJP’s better performance. The saffron camp, which won 22 seats in 2017, had stitched up an alliance with the NPP and other regional outfits to form government in the state, with N Biren Singh at the helm. Interestingly, non-BJP and non-Congress parties are being expected to grab a major part of the Assembly pie this time. India News has forecast 23-28 seats for the BJP, 10-14 for the Congress, and as many as 19-26 seats for other parties. Results of the elections will be declared on March 10 after counting of votes.
On the backdrop of the strong agitations in the Northeastern states to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) and realignment of the alliance between the political parties, the Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Political pundits observed that the outcome of the Manipur Assembly elections would be an important ramification in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the two Northeastern states along with Tripura would go to the Assembly polls early next year.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh got poorer by over Rs 4 lakh since 2017, while the assets of his deputy, Yumnam Joykumar Singh, nearly doubled during the same period, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said. The Chief Minister's assets dropped from Rs 1.52 crore in 2017 to Rs 1.47 crore in 2022. On the other hand, the assets of his deputy increased from Rs 2.29 crore to Rs 5.05 crore during the same period, the report said.
The party’s in-charges and observers in various poll-bound states will also be stations at the state headquarters ahead of results. The move is aimed at keeping the Congress flock together in case of a hung assembly in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. The appointment of special observers is part of the Congress strategy to work out government formations in states where no party gets a clear majority.
With just a few hours for vote counting to begin, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Salman Khurshid will be reaching Manipur today by 9 am. Other leaders from Centre are already present, News18 has learnt. Around 11 am, Conrad Sangma, NPP chief & Meghalaya Chief Minister, will also reach Manipur.
National People’s Party chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told News18 that the “josh is high" and the party will do great in Manipur Assembly polls on the eve of vote counting.
BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep “vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls. “If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement.
In the 2017 elections in Manipur, the Congress had won 28 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 21. The BJP still managed to stitch together an alliance and form a government in Manipur. Taking no chance in the 2022 elections, the Congress made its candidates go to temples and mosques to take a pledge that they would not leave the party come what may.
The NPP and the NPF chose not to go for any pre-poll alliance, apparently to keep options open. While these two parties hope to improve upon their 2017 performance, the Janata Dal (United) has emerged as a third force among the smaller parties this time. The NPP and the NPF had won four seats each in the 2017 election with a strike rate of a little below 50%.
Polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections in 38 constituencies was spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, were in the fray for the first phase of polls on February 28. Voter turnout of 78.03 percent was recorded up to 5pm, when the polling concluded.
Chief Minister and BJP candidate N. Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, senior BJP leader Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Congress’ Ratankumar Singh, Lokeshwar Singh, Saratchandra Singh, sitting party MLA Akoijam Mirabai Devi were among key candidates in the first phase.
In the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly polls on March 5, 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts were in fray. The BJP fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), NPP (11), Janata Dal (United) and NPF (10 each). Altogether 12 independent candidates and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties also contested.
The turnout was recorded at 76.04 percent amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after voting, election department officials said. Voting was held in 22 constituencies across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.
Violence was reported from some places of the north east state hours before the second phase of polling commenced as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker and a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said. A 25-year-old succumbed to bullet injuries early on March 5 at a hospital, a police officer said.
Re-polling in 12 stations of five assembly constituencies – Khundrakpam, Saitu , Thanlon, Henglep and Churachandpur – in Manipur where polling was held on February 28 were also held on March 5 along with the second phase, as directed by the EC. The main reason for consideration of repolling was due to damage of EVMs by miscreants during and after the poll, EC statement said.
