Manipur Mood Ahead of Poll Results: BJP Confident; Congress Keeping Its Flock Together

In the 2017 elections in Manipur, the Congress had won 28 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 21. The BJP still managed to stitch together an alliance and form a government in Manipur. Taking no chance in the 2022 elections, the Congress made its candidates go to temples and mosques to take a pledge that they would not leave the party come what may.

With the results to be out on Thursday, leaders across parties are now pulling up their socks.

Although most exit polls have shown the BJP will form the government comfortably, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to keep its flock together.

On March 8, the Congress hosted a special meeting with all candidates. From AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik to TS Sing Deo to Vincent Pala and state in-charge, all sat together with the candidates.

Political analysts say the match in Manipur is more after the poll results.

The BJP camp is upbeat and confident. Speaking to News18, BJP state president Sharda Devi said, “We are making preparations for celebrations, as we will cross the magic figure of 40. All our central leaders too are confident."

The “dark horse" of this battle, National People’s Party (NPP), too, showed high energy. NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told News18: “We are expecting good results."

JDU with former super cop Brinda, too, hopes to open its account.

For the Congress, it is a ‘do or die’ battle, as the result will impact polls in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Wasnik believes the verdict will be in favour of the Congress. He said that people’s mandate must not be manipulated, like it was done five years ago in Manipur.

