Manipur Polls 2022: Epic BJP, Congress Swap Story Unfolds in Historic City Moirang

Amid the poll buzz, residents of Moirang in Manipur have mixed feelings – while they are proud of the history the city stands for, they are sad that they haven’t witnessed any development in all these years.

During World War II, Moirang was the headquarters of Indian National Army (INA).

THE HISTORY

On April 14, 1944, Indian National Army’s Colonel Shaukat Malik hoisted the Tricolour for the first time on Indian soil in Moirang, along with other members of the INA.

Advertisement

The INA Museum at Moirang displays some wartime relics and photographs, including rare images of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the weapons used by the INA.

POLL FIGHT

In 2017, ex-IAS officer P Sharatchandra Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Moirang constituency, defeating M Prithviraj Singh of the Congress. In 2022, both are contesting against each other again, but Sharatchandra is now contesting on a Congress ticket and Prithviraj from the BJP.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Do Not Let Govt of ‘Bandhs’ ‘Blockades’ Come to Power, Urges PM Modi During Election Rally in Manipur

Locals in Moirang are proud of the city’s history. Sitting at a tea shop opposite the INA Museum, a young boy Rishiraj tells News18: “We feel proud that we are from the same soil where the national flag was hoisted for the first time. People change their party for power. We will vote for development."

Advertisement

Another man who was on his way to a local government office said: “The National People’s Party (NPP) has a chance this time. They speak about our tribes. Our soil has history, but we have not got development."

Advertisement

Sharatchandra tells News18: “The BJP did not give me a ticket as they felt I was of no use to them anymore. They have given the ticket to Prithviraj, whom I defeated the last time. This is my constituency and I am sure I will win. When I was the secretary I installed Netaji’s statue."

M Prithviraj, who is busy in the campaign, said, “I am the grandson of M Koereng Singh, the man who went to jail for meeting Netaji. We carry the history of the national hero forward. The BJP has given me the ticket because I will win here. Sharatchandra will end up third. The fight here is triangular."

NPP candidate Thoungam Shanti also hopes people will choose her over the other two candidates, recreating history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.