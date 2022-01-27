Manipur Polls: Congress Forms Alliance With Five Left Parties to Defeat BJP

The Manipur Congress and five left parties, CPI, CPI(M), RSP, JD(S) and Forward Block, on Thursday, announced a pre-poll alliance in the ensuing 12th Manipur Assembly election, with a common motive of defeating the BJP. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the head office of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in Imphal West in the presence of the leaders of the six political parties.

According to them, the alliance will be given a name within one or two days and will carve out a common minimal policy in the public’s interest.

Recently, Congress had released its first list of 40 candidates and the CPI had also named two candidates in its first list for Manipur’s 60 Assembly seats. However, the remaining four left parties had not announced any candidates to date.

On concerns regarding overlapping of Congress candidate (Kshetrimayum Kennedy Singh) and CPI candidate (Yengkhom Roma Devi) in the Kakching Assembly constituency, CPI state secretary L Sotinkumar said, the two candidates will be contesting in a ‘friendly manner’.

For the CPI candidate (RK Amusana) of the Khurai Assembly constituency, the alliance had decided to support their lone candidate jointly, he said. The alliance had also agreed to jointly support the remaining 39 candidates of Congress collectively to ensure that they win the election, he added.

While speaking to the media, former chief minister O Ibobi welcomed the move and said the six like-minded secular parties had joined hands to bring a full stop to the BJP-led government and its ‘dictatorial rule.’

“If the BJP led government continues, democracy will go in peril from the state and Manipur will move only backwards in every aspect," added Ibobi, who is also the CLP leader.

He alleged that the delay tactics in the conduction of local bodies’ election in Manipur by the BJP-led government is a clear cut example of their dictatorial rule. “Why can’t the state government conduct the local bodies’ election when other states can conduct it during the pandemic?" he questioned.

Seeking the public’s support and blessing to empower the alliance, Ibobi said, “With the defeat of BJP by the alliance, Manipur will soon open a new era or chapter of development by forming a coalition government, which will work in the common interest of the public."

When asked about plans to announce any new alliance candidates, Ibobi replied, “Will let you know very soon if there are any."

The press conference was also attended by the president of MPCC N Loken, CWC member Gaikhangam, state secretary of CPI(M) Kshetrimayum Shanta, state secretary of RSP Kangujam Manoranjan, state president (in-charge) of JD(S) K Loken, state secretary of Forward Block Khomdram Gyaneshwar among others.

