Manish Sisodia CBI Raids Updates: CBI Got President's Approval Before Booking Sisodia; Delhi Dy CM to Visit Guj for Poll Campaign

Manish Sisodia CBI Raids Updates: The BJP and AAP on Saturday exchanged barbs over the CBI raids related to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence. Sisodia rubbished the corruption allegations made in the CBI FIR and said that the probe agency was working under the directions of BJP-led central government.

He added that the saffron party was not worried about the excise fraud, but about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who they see as a challenge to Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 general elections.

On the other hand, BJP leader Anurag Thakur claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin" in the “liquor scam" while his deputy Manish Sisodia was the accused number one.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

- As AAP leaders have begun projecting their party chief Arvind Kejriwal as an alternative to PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Saturday hit back saying claims made by “four people" should not be taken seriously. “This is being said by four AAP members -Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Raghav Chadha. Who else is saying this?" Verma said at a press conference.

- The Central Bureau of Investigation had secured prior mandatory approval of the President of India before filing a corruption case against Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-22, a report in Hindustan Times said.

- The CBI FIR also alleged that at least four people, who were not part of the administration, were “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation" of the excise policy.

- The BJP is repeating its lies about Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hoping people will eventually believe those as the outcome of the CBI’s 15-hour raid at his residence and 30 locations across India was “zero", the AAP alleged Saturday. Hitting back at Union Minister Anurag Thakur for calling CM Arvind Kejriwal “kingpin of irregularities" in the Delhi Excise Policy, the AAP said the country is watching how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “misusing" the central probe agencies to “harass" the Delhi government.

- Sisodia also expressed apprehension that the agency or the ED may arrest him in the next 3-4 days and alleged that it was part of the “script to stop Kejriwal who has emerged as a national alternative" to Modi.

- Chief Minister Kejriwal, who has been aggressively taking on the BJP in Modi’s home state, announced on Twitter that he will be touring Gujarat with Sisodia from Monday.

- Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at AAP and claimed the Aam Aadmi Party’s “real face has been unmasked" and referred to the deputy chief minister as “Money Shh", alleging that he “makes money and maintains silence".

- Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Aam Admi Party office, demanding the resignation of Sisodia. The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

