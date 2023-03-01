AAP Sees Double Departure as Jailed Ministers Sisodia, Jain Quit; Kejriwal Reminded of 2013 Tweet | Top Points

Double trouble mounted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, after two of its jailed ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — resigned from their posts, upon facing corruption charges. However, the party has maintained that the decision to accept the resignations was made to ensure that ongoing work is not hampered.

With AAP’s recent developments, BJP missed no chance to take a swipe, especially on AAP’s “honest" image.

Here are top developments:

While some are calling AAP’s developments a masterstroke to define the party’s clear intention as it eyes 2024, others call it a fall to the allegations of the opposition.

The Delhi BJP has organized a protest — Jan Jagran Abhiyan on Wednesday and leaders will inform the people about corruption in the Delhi excise policy and the deeds of AAP Leaders.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He was sent to a five-day CBI custody till March 4.

Sisodia’s portfolios of Finance, Planning, Public Works Department (PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation, and Flood Control and Water have been handed over to Kailash Gahlot while the remaining departments will be handled by Raaj Kumar Anand.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case. Even after his arrest, Jain continued to be a minister without any portfolios in the cabinet.

While Jain was in prison, videos of him getting head massages and body massages surfaced, which the AAP said were physiotherapy sessions.

The two ministers tendered their resignations amid corruption allegations, with the AAP saying they had become victims of the BJP’s “politics of arrogance".

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said two new ministers will be appointed “very soon". “It is very unfortunate for the entire country that leaders who were known and popular for their work, have been trapped. The Centre is targeting state governments which work hard and relentlessly for development," he said.

