Manish Sisodia Writes to Delhi LG, Demands CBI Probe into Rs 6,000 Cr Toll Tax 'Scam' in MCD

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday demanded a response to charges of alleged irregularities against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), resulting in a scam worth Rs 6,000 crore. In a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, he demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

In his letter, Sisodia underlined that he had sought clarification on the matter from him two months ago and he was “saddened" to know that the former did not alert the CBI for a probe let alone respond to his letter requesting an inquiry.

Alleging that the LG failed to see the corruption “right in front of his eyes" due to association with the BJP, Sisodia accused Saxena of being “busy" in filing alleged “false" cases one after the other against the elected government in Delhi. He reiterated that the cases against the AAP-led government are baseless.

Advertisement

Sisodia had in August, alleged a massive Rs 6,000 crore toll tax scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a letter to Vinai Kumar Saxena and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. “I request to draw your attention towards a very big corruption of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The matter should be immediately investigated by the CBI strict action should be taken against the officials and leaders involved in the scam.

The matter pertains to the toll tax to be collected from commercial vehicles entering Delhi," read the letter. Sisodia also highlighted that the Delhi Municipal Corporation has suffered a loss of about Rs 16,000 crores due to the scam.

He alleged that the contract for the toll collection for the vehicles coming from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana side in Delhi was given to a private firm and as per the contract, the developer company was to pay Rs 1,200 crore to the MCD but only paid 20 to 30 per cent in the years following 2017.

He also claimed that while the BJP accused the Delhi government of a scam worth Rs 10,000 crore over the liquor policy or Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, and even the LG office’s alleged corruption worth Rs 144 crore, the CBI wrote an FIR alleging irregularities worth Rs 1 crore. “However, in the entire probe, not a penny of the alleged “scam" was found by the CBI. Nothing was found in the raids conducted at my residence nor my bank locker," he said.

Advertisement

Similarly, he alleged the probe into the alleged case of corruption regarding classroom construction also did not give any result proving irregularities. In the DTC bus procurement case, he asked “how can one find corruption if the buses were not bought in the first place?"

Advertisement

In a response to the LG’s recent order of inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme, he said the former should be happy that the chief minister’s scheme provides free electricity to lakhs of underprivileged families. He asserted that like the other cases, this too shall turn out to be false.

Calling for Saxena to pay attention to the increasing rape cases in the capital, mafia menace, improper waste disposal and poor ranking of Delhi in terms of cleanliness in India.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here