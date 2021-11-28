Manish Tewari Hits Back at Adhir Ranjan, Shares Screenshots of Tweets Criticizing Centre over China

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday reshared screenshots of his previous tweets in a bid to clarify that he had criticised the current government over the China problem, after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a dig at him and said that Tewari should focus on China, instead of criticising the UPA government over its handling of the 26/11 attack.

Directing his tweet towards Chowdhury, Tewari wrote, “Dear @adhirrcinc Dada, The screenshots of the tweets Down pointing backhand indexaddressed to Honble Defense Minister @rajnathsingh ji below hope address your concern and criticism also. The continued incursions by China & the response of NDA/ BJP Government to them do form a substantial part of my book."

Tewari had put his party in a tight spot on Tuesday by revealing an excerpt from his new book in which he strikes a discordant note on the issue of the-then Manmohan Singh government’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, arguing that India should have “actioned a kinetic response" against Pakistan. The development gave the Bharatiya Janata Party ammunition to attack the Congress ahead of a clutch of state elections to be held early next year. The row comes close on the heels of Tewari’s party colleague Salman Khurshid prompting major outrage for purportedly equating Hindutva with terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in his book.

Chowdhury too had slammed Tewari for his criticism of UPA in his upcoming book, 10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India, published by Rupa Publications. The book will be officially released on December 2. Chowdhury had said, “He (Manish Tiwari) should be focusing on China that has captured many areas in Ladakh and built villages in Arunachal Pradesh."

