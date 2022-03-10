Mankapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mankapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramapati Shastri (BJP), Ramesh Chandra (SP), Shyam Narayan (BSP), Santosh (INC), Kusuma (BSS), Chander Mani Kumar (PPOID), Jai Ram Suman (AAP), Alakhram (IND), Ram Jiyawan (IND), Ram Narayan (IND), Santosh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.06%, which is -1.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramapati Shastri of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mankapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.300 Mankapur (मनकापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Mankapur is part of Gonda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,37,857 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,36,820 were male and 2,01,011 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mankapur in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,38,759 eligible electors, of which 1,72,482 were male,1,46,342 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,503 eligible electors, of which 1,57,724 were male, 1,30,772 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mankapur in 2017 was 171. In 2012, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramapati Shastri of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramesh Chandra of BSP by a margin of 60,161 which was 33.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Babulal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramesh Chandra of BSP by a margin of 27,170 votes which was 17.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 50.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 300 Mankapur Assembly segment of the 59. Gonda Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.06%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.31%, while it was 54.1% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mankapur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.300 Mankapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 338. In 2012, there were 297 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.300 Mankapur comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Mankapur, Panchayats 45 Datauli, 46 Ranipur, 47 Gyanipur Ram Parsad, 48 Dhuswa Khas, 49 Firozpur, 50 Updhyapur Grant, 51 Mechuka, 55 Karoha, 56 Machli Gaon Nankar of 3 Machhligaon KC, Mankapur Nagar Panchayat and Mankapur ITI of 2 Mankapur Tehsil; KCs 1 Nawabganj, 3 Mahadeva and Nawabganj Municipal Board of 3 Tarabganj Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mankapur constituency, which are: Utraula, Mehnaun, Gonda, Tarabganj, Bikapur, Ayodhya, Harraiya, Gaura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mankapur is approximately 633 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mankapur is: 26°58’36.1"N 82°09’50.8"E.

