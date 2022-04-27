‘Mannerless’ Kejriwal, Taunts Delhi BJP as AAP Chief Stretches during PM Video Meet | WATCH

The Delhi BJP is furious with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was spotted stretching during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation in India. Calling him “mannerless" in the caption, the official Twitter handle of the party’s Delhi unit shared a video from the meeting on Wednesday.

In the video, Kejriwal can be seen stretching his arms above his head during Prime Minister Modi’s address. The saffron party slammed Kejriwal for such antics by saying: “Mannerless CM of Delhi!"

PM Modi’s Covid review meeting

During the meeting, PM Modi said the challenge of the pandemic was not over yet, with an increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. He said all states should stay alert, underlining that vaccination was the biggest protective shield. The prime minister also stressed on vaccinating all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns needed in schools.

“Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach," Modi said.

He added, “We have to implement our strategy of test, track and treat equally effectively." The PM also stressed on the need for upgrading health infrastructure and medical manpower. The chief ministers, meanwhile, gave an overview of the status of Covid cases and vaccination in their states.

Modi flags high fuel prices

Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and called it an “injustice" to people living there and urged the governments to reduce value added tax (VAT) in “national interest".

He raised the issue of many states not adhering to the Centre’s call for reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel after the central government slashed excise duties last November and asked them to work in the spirit of cooperative federalism in this time of global crisis.

“I am not criticising anyone but am praying to you for the welfare of people of your states… I urge you to reduce VAT now even after a delay of six months to benefit people," he said. In Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, petrol prices (per litre) are over Rs 111, Rs 118, Rs 119, Rs 115 and Rs 120, he said, noting that they cost much lower at Rs 102 in the UT of Daman and Diu, Rs 105 in Lucknow, Rs 106 in Jammu, Rs 105 in Guwahati and Rs 103 in Dehradun.

(With PTI inputs)

