Mant Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Shyam Sundar Sharma of BSP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Mant seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajesh Chaudhary (BJP), Dr. Sanjay Lathar (SP), Shyam Sundar Sharma (BSP), Suman Chaudhary (INC), Subhash Choudhary (LOP), Devendra Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (SHS), Yugal Kishor Pandey Yugal Pandaya (IND), Ram Babu Singh (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.1%, which is -1.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shyam Sunder Sharma of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.82 Mant (मंट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Mant is part of Mathura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 328948 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,194 were male and 1,50,734 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mant in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,39,963 eligible electors, of which 1,73,596 were male,1,42,874 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,964 eligible electors, of which 1,58,644 were male, 1,28,282 female and 38 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mant in 2017 was 2,036. In 2012, there were 2,735 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shyam Sunder Sharma of BSP won in this seat defeating Yogesh Chaudhary of RLD by a margin of 432 which was 0.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 31.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Pt Shyam Sunder Sharma Pachahara of TMC by a margin of 16,055 votes which was 7.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 43.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 82 Mant Assembly segment of the 17. Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. Hema Malini of BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.57%, while it was 70.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mant went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.82 Mant Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 380. In 2012, there were 351 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.82 Mant comprises of the following areas of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 4 Falain II, 8 Jatawari, 10 Baraka, 18 Barha, 19 Husaini, 20 Barchawali, 22 Rampur of Paigaon KC, Panchayats 11 Ujhani, 12 Shergarh, 13 Peerpur, 14 Dhimri, 15 Ranhera, 16 Senwa, 17 Astadi and 21 Gulalpur of 4 Chhata KC of 1 Chhata Tehsil; KCs 1 Nauhjhil, 2 Surir, 3 Akabarpur, 4 Mant and Bajana Nagar Panchayat of 2 Mant Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mant constituency, which are: Khair, Iglas, Sadabad, Baldev, Mathura, Goverdhan, Chhata. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mant is approximately 865 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mant is: 27°45’23.0"N 77°41’52.1"E.

