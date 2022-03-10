Mapusa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mapusa seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Neeta Paresh Khanvilkar (IND), Rahul Mhambre (AAP), Rohan Salgaonkar (RGP), Sudesh Digamber Hasotikar (IND), Tarak Arolkar (TMC), Joshua Peter De Souza (BJP), Jitesh Jivaji Kamat (SHS), Sudhir Rama Kandolkar (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.43%, which is -1.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Francisco C J A De Pinto E Souza of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mapusa results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.5 Mapusa (मापुसा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Mapusa is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,408 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,458 were male and 14,950 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mapusa in 2022 is: 1,034 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,808 eligible electors, of which 14,216 were male,14,592 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,659 eligible electors, of which 12,755 were male, 12,904 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mapusa in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Francisco C J A De Pinto E Souza of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinod Fadke of MAG by a margin of 6,828 which was 29.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Francis D’souza of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashish Tulshidas Shirodkar of NCP by a margin of 10,169 votes which was 50.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 74% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5 Mapusa Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Mapusa are: Neeta Paresh Khanvilkar (IND), Rahul Mhambre (AAP), Rohan Salgaonkar (RGP), Sudesh Digamber Hasotikar (IND), Tarak Arolkar (TMC), Joshua Peter De Souza (BJP), Jitesh Jivaji Kamat (SHS), Sudhir Rama Kandolkar (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.06%, while it was 78.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mapusa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.5 Mapusa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 42. In 2012, there were 42 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.5 Mapusa comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Saza - Mapusa (Municipal Council) - Ward Nos.1 to 3 and 5 to 13 in Bardez Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Mapusa constituency, which are: Tivim, Siolim, Saligao, Aldona. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mapusa is approximately 11 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mapusa is: 15°36’05.0"N 73°48’54.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mapusa results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.