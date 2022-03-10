Marcaim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Marcaim seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Ramkrishna Dhavalikar (MGP), Sudesh Bhingi (BJP), Santosh Tari (GSPA), Harishchandra Naik (JMBP), Umesh Tendolkar (AAP), Premanand Gaude (RGP), Lavoo Mamledar (INC), Ravindra Talaulikar (NCP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.27%, which is -5.68% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar of MAG in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Marcaim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.23 Marcaim (Madkai) (मरकाइम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Marcaim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,151 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,826 were male and 14,325 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Marcaim in 2022 is: 1,036 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,984 eligible electors, of which 13,330 were male,13,654 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,149 eligible electors, of which 12,623 were male, 12,526 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Marcaim in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar of MAG won in this seat defeating Pradeep Pundalik Shet of BJP by a margin of 13,680 which was 58.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. MAG had a vote share of 73.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar of MAG emerged victorious in this seat beating Ritesh Naik of INC by a margin of 7,230 votes which was 31.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MAG had a vote share of 65.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23 Marcaim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Marcaim are: Ramkrishna Dhavalikar (MGP), Sudesh Bhingi (BJP), Santosh Tari (GSPA), Harishchandra Naik (JMBP), Umesh Tendolkar (AAP), Premanand Gaude (RGP), Lavoo Mamledar (INC), Ravindra Talaulikar (NCP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.95%, while it was 90.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Marcaim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.23 Marcaim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 40 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.23 Marcaim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Cundaim, 2. Telaulim, 3. Marcaim, 4. Durbhat, 5. Bandora and 6. Queula in Ponda Taluka.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Marcaim constituency, which are: Cortalim, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Nuvem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Marcaim is approximately 41 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Marcaim is: 15°24’34.6"N 73°57’53.6"E.

