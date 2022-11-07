Home » News » Politics » Margadarsi Chit Fund Case: Former Congress MP Ups the Ante Against Ramoji Rao, Demands ED, SEBI Probe

Margadarsi Chit Fund Case: Former Congress MP Ups the Ante Against Ramoji Rao, Demands ED, SEBI Probe

Kumar has demanded Enforcement Directorate and SEBI investigate the case

Advertisement

By: Medabayani Balakrishna

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 21:48 IST

Hyderabad, India

File photo of Undavalli Aruna Kumar. (Image: News18 Telegu)
File photo of Undavalli Aruna Kumar. (Image: News18 Telegu)

Former Congress MP Undavalli Aruna Kumar has come out all guns blazing at Ramoji Rao in the Margadarsi Financiers case as he presented evidence to prove his case. Presenting the balance sheet of Margadarsi Chit Fund company for the year 2021, Kumar said that Rao had signed as the chairman of the company.

The former MP alleged that an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court bore the signature of Ramoji Rao as the rightful owner of the company.

The money invested in the chit funds should not be used for any other purposes but Rao has misused the funds, he further said. Till August 20, 2012, Ramoji Rao had a bank balance of Rs 1,688 crore but he has not revealed where he got such a huge sum of money, he noted.

Advertisement

Kumar has demanded Enforcement Directorate and SEBI investigate the case. He has also requested the state government to step in and investigate this chit-fund company and urged the state to not differentiate between big and small companies.

RELATED NEWS

The state government in August 2022 had impleaded in the Margadarsi Financiers case by filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

first published: November 07, 2022, 21:48 IST
last updated: November 07, 2022, 21:48 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja: Indian Celebrities Who Became Parents In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Figure In Stylish Athleisure Sets During Gym Outings, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures