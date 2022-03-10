Marihan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Marihan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Gita Devi Kol (INC), Narendra Singh Kusawaha (BSP), Rama Shankar Singh (BJP), Ravindra Bahadur Singh Patel (SP), Dr Arvind Patel (JDU), Awadhesh Kumar Singh Alias Pappu Patel (ADK), Jeera Bharti (CPIMLL), Bhaiya Lal Pal (RUPA), Rajdhar Singh (RSDR), Rajan Singh (AAP), Radheshyam Insan (BRPI), Ramachandra Alias Guddu Gond (PPOID), Ramteerath Pal (RSP), Satyanand (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.25%, which is -6.89% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rama Shankar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.399 Marihan (मरिहान) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Marihan is part of Mirzapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,73,700 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,00,391 were male and 1,73,301 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Marihan in 2019 was: 865 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,48,282 eligible electors, of which 1,81,516 were male,1,63,393 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,993 eligible electors, of which 1,72,141 were male, 1,46,834 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Marihan in 2017 was 81. In 2012, there were 79 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rama Shankar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of INC by a margin of 46,598 which was 19.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Laliteshpati Tripathi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Satyendra Kumar Patel of SP by a margin of 8,523 votes which was 3.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.66% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 399 Marihan Assembly segment of the 79. Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Mirzapur Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Mirzapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Marihan are: Gita Devi Kol (INC), Narendra Singh Kusawaha (BSP), Rama Shankar Singh (BJP), Ravindra Bahadur Singh Patel (SP), Dr Arvind Patel (JDU), Awadhesh Kumar Singh Alias Pappu Patel (ADK), Jeera Bharti (CPIMLL), Bhaiya Lal Pal (RUPA), Rajdhar Singh (RSDR), Rajan Singh (AAP), Radheshyam Insan (BRPI), Ramachandra Alias Guddu Gond (PPOID), Ramteerath Pal (RSP), Satyanand (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.14%, while it was 67.1% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Marihan went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.399 Marihan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 360. In 2012, there were 334 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.399 Marihan comprises of the following areas of Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh: Marihan Tehsil; KCs 2 Aharaura, 5 Sakteshgarh, Ahraura Municipal Board and Bakiabad (Census Town) of Chunar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Marihan constituency, which are: Majhawan, Chunar, Chakia, Ghorawal, Chhanbey. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Marihan is approximately 1566 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Marihan is: 24°56’49.2"N 82°47’58.2"E.

