Mariyahu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anand Dubey (BSP), Meera Pandey (INC), Sushma Patel (SP), Achchey Lal (AAP), Atul Dubey (BSSP), Ashok Kumar (VIP), Niharika Gautam (BRDCP), Dr R.K. Patel (ADS), Ramdhari Pal (RSP), Satesh Kumar Shukla (LOP), Sushil Kumar Patel (JDU), Santosh Kumar Nishad (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.02%, which is -2.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Leena Tiwari of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mariyahu results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.370 Mariyahu (मारियाहु) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mariyahu is part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,25,520 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,73,322 were male and 1,52,168 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mariyahu in 2019 was: 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,92,812 eligible electors, of which 1,64,139 were male,1,43,975 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,556 eligible electors, of which 1,64,371 were male, 1,39,180 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mariyahu in 2017 was 286. In 2012, there were 194 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Leena Tiwari of ADAL won in this seat defeating Shraddha Yadav of SP by a margin of 11,350 which was 6.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 32.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shraddha Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Savitri Patel of BSP by a margin of 12,477 votes which was 7.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 370 Mariyahu Assembly segment of the 74. Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) of BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat defeating Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 23 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mariyahu are: Anand Dubey (BSP), Meera Pandey (INC), Sushma Patel (SP), Achchey Lal (AAP), Atul Dubey (BSSP), Ashok Kumar (VIP), Niharika Gautam (BRDCP), Dr R.K. Patel (ADS), Ramdhari Pal (RSP), Satesh Kumar Shukla (LOP), Sushil Kumar Patel (JDU), Santosh Kumar Nishad (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.44%, while it was 54.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mariyahu went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.370 Mariyahu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 349. In 2012, there were 333 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.370 Mariyahu comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kasba, 3 Jamalapur, 5 Rampur, 6 Nonari and Mariyahu Nagar Panchayat of 5 Mariyahu Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mariyahu constituency, which are: Machhlishahr, Bhadohi, Pindra, Zafrabad, Malhani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mariyahu is approximately 367 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mariyahu is: 25°30’29.9"N 82°37’23.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mariyahu results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.