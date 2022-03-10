Home » News » Politics » Mata Prasad Pandey Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Mata Prasad Pandey Election Result 2022

Live election result status of key candidate Mata Prasad Pandey of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mata Prasad Pandey has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

March 10, 2022

Mata Prasad Pandey is the former SP MLA from Itwa seat in Sidharth Nagar and has also been the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly. A six-time MLA, he is one of the senior-most leaders in the Samajwadi Party. The party has once again fielded Pandey from Itwa.

Party
Candidate Name
INC
Arshad Khursheed
SP
Mata Prasad Pandey
BJP
Satish Chandra
BSP
Hari Shankar Singh
PEP
Amit Kumar Mishra
AAP
Karam Hussain
JAP
Ramesh Kumar Gautam
BJMP
Ram Prakash
IND
Ram Singh Manai
According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Mata Prasad Pandey is 80 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 5.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Mata Prasad Pandey contesting on a SP ticket from Itwa constituency.

March 10, 2022