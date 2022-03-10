Mata Prasad Pandey Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Mata Prasad Pandey of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Mata Prasad Pandey has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Mata Prasad Pandey is the former SP MLA from Itwa seat in Sidharth Nagar and has also been the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly. A six-time MLA, he is one of the senior-most leaders in the Samajwadi Party. The party has once again fielded Pandey from Itwa.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Mata Prasad Pandey is 80 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 5.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Mata Prasad Pandey contesting on a SP ticket from Itwa constituency.

