Mathura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Shrikant Sharma of BJP Wins

A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Pradeep Mathur (INC), Davendra Agrawal (SP), Suresh Chandra Vaghel (RSSP), Ravi Verma (IND), Vibhor Sharma (RTORP), Shrikant Sharma (BJP), S.K.Sharma (BSP), Ram Naresh Upadhyay (ANSP), Yatendra Singh (IND), Jagdish Prasad Kaushik (RSVP), Shyam Sundar (IND), Anita Devi (IND), Satyendra Singh (SHS), Krishna Kumar Sharma Alias Krishna Sharma (AAP), Smt Lado Devi (RMGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.33%, which is -2.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shrikant Sharma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.84 Mathura (मथुरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Mathura is part of Mathura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 442209 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,40,798 were male and 2,01,266 female and 145 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mathura in 2019 was: 836 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,25,371 eligible electors, of which 2,33,619 were male,1,91,969 female and 161 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,58,237 eligible electors, of which 1,99,925 were male, 1,58,296 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mathura in 2017 was 750. In 2012, there were 531 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shrikant Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Pradeep Mathur of INC by a margin of 1,01,161 which was 39.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pradeep Mathur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Devendra Kumar Sharma of BJP by a margin of 501 votes which was 0.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 84 Mathura Assembly segment of the 17. Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. Hema Malini of BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 28 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mathura are: Pradeep Mathur (INC), Davendra Agrawal (SP), Suresh Chandra Vaghel (RSSP), Ravi Verma (IND), Vibhor Sharma (RTORP), Shrikant Sharma (BJP), S.K.Sharma (BSP), Ram Naresh Upadhyay (ANSP), Yatendra Singh (IND), Jagdish Prasad Kaushik (RSVP), Shyam Sundar (IND), Anita Devi (IND), Satyendra Singh (SHS), Krishna Kumar Sharma Alias Krishna Sharma (AAP), Smt Lado Devi (RMGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.47%, while it was 56.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mathura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.84 Mathura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 427. In 2012, there were 344 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.84 Mathura comprises of the following areas of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 3 Jaisinghpura, 4 Ganesara, 6 Naugaon, 13 Maholi, 14 Narholi, 15 Mathura Bangar, 16 Aurangabad, 17 Dhangaon, 18 Aduki of 4 Mathura KC, Panchayats 15 Sakraya Bangar, 16 Vrindaban of 2 Vrindaban KC, Vrindaban MB, Mathura Municipal Board and Mathura (CB) of 3 Mathura Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mathura constituency, which are: Goverdhan, Mant, Baldev. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mathura is approximately 39 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mathura is: 27°29’34.4"N 77°41’58.9"E.

