'Mathura Wants Only Film Stars, Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant...': Hema Malini on Buzz Over Kangana Ranaut Contesting Polls

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini had a rather vague reaction when asked to comment on speculation over actor Kangana Ranaut contesting elections from her constituency Mathura. She said, “Mathura only wants film stars, it’s good. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become…"

Asked for an express opinion on Ranaut’s rumoured stint as a politician in future, the MP told news agency ANI that her “thoughts" on the matter were up to god and “Lord Krishna will do as he likes".

The actor-turned-politician told ANI, “You only want film stars in Mathura. If someone else wants to become an MP, you will not let them because, according to you, only a film star should become MP from Mathura." Malini has been elected as the MP from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency twice in 2014 and 2019.

There is a lot of speculation on Ranaut contesting the elections in 2024. The buzz started after she visited the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. But, the actor avoided all kinds of questions related to politics during her visit to the temple, with a massive crowd of devotees clamouring to see her despite tight security arrangements.

Ranaut, however, has said she would love to join politics if her fans so desired. This was during her promotional tour for ‘Thailavii’ in 2021, which is based on Tamil actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. In a previous instance, she has also said though she did not belong to any political party, if given an opportunity she will campaign for “nationalists".

