MCD: Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be Held on Jan 6

A notification has been issued for the election of Mayor and deputy mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to be held in the first meeting of MCD on January 6, 2023.

The last date for filing nominations for the mayoral election is December 27, 2022.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded MCD polls and ended BJP’s 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved appointment of several officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

These appointments have been done after selection through a “duly laid down procedure" through open advertisements, shortlisting by a selection committee on the basis of weightage provided to prefixed criteria and interviews, they said.

The LG has “approved the appointment of three additional deputy commissioners/joint assessor and collector, and 19 administrative officers/assistant assessor and collectors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)," a senior Raj Niwas official said.

Ever since taking over as the LG, Saxena has been pitching for efficiency in MCD and had instructed officials to fill up vacant posts at the earliest, he said.

“Appointed on deputation from other government services and departments like CSS, IRS, NDMC, CAG, CGST & CE and Income Tax Deptt. etc., these officers will help the understaffed Corporation to a large extent, in better discharge of its administrative, revenue generation, valuation and collection functions," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Politics News here