MCD Elections: Delhi Congress Chief Alleges His Name Missing from Voter’s List at Dallupura Polling Booth

Congress President of the Delhi unit, Anil Chaudhary has alleged that his name was missing from the voters list for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary alleged that his name was neither in the voters list nor in the deleted list. Anil Chaudhary arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote for the polls, but was forced to return without him casting his vote.

“My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," said the Delhi Congress president in Delhi’s Dallupura. In photos, several poll officials are seen skimming through records to find his name in the voters list.

Voting is underway for the high-stake MDC elections in the national capital. Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of MDC, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.

The key civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress, polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.

This is the first civic polls being held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and as per data shared by officials, 3360 booths, spanning 493 locations, have been identified in critical or sensitive categories.

This is also the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase.

