Meerapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

Live election results updates of Meerapur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.65%, which is -0.84% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Avtar Singh Bhadana of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.16 Meerapur (मीरापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Meerapur is part of Bijnor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 324870 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,339 were male and 1,48,516 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meerapur in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,06,855 eligible electors, of which 1,58,043 were male,1,36,106 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,73,236 eligible electors, of which 1,49,209 were male, 1,24,004 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meerapur in 2017 was 136. In 2012, there were 283 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Avtar Singh Bhadana of BJP won in this seat defeating Liyakat Ali of SP by a margin of 193 which was 0.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jamil Ahmad Qasmi of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mithlesh Pal of RLD by a margin of 12,733 votes which was 7.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 33.66% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 16 Meerapur Assembly segment of the 4. Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency. Malook Nagar of BSP won the Bijnor Parliament seat defeating Raja Bharatendra Singh of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijnor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Meerapur are: Chandan Chauhan (RLD), Shah Alam (IND), Prashant Chaudhary (BJP), Mo. Salim (BSP), Km. Priti (RNPA), Madan Pal (IND), Hem Lata (IND), Jamil Ahmad (INC), Umesh (ASPKR), Amit Kumar (IND), Pravez Alam (RSDR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.49%, while it was 61.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Meerapur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.16 Meerapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 270. In 2012, there were 256 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.16 Meerapur comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Meerapur, 5 Bhopa, Panchayats 5 Salarpur, 6 Jatwara, 8 Kaval, 9 Dhansari, 12 Jolly, 13 Roorkali Talabali, 14 Nagla Bujurg, 15 Kamheda, 16 Tissa, 17 Kakrauli, 18 Tewda of 3 Jansath KC, Meerapur Nagar Panchayat and Bhokerheri Nagar Panchayat of 5 Jansath Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Meerapur constituency, which are: Purqazi, Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Bijnor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Meerapur is approximately 533 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Meerapur is: 29°24’24.8"N 77°57’20.2"E.

