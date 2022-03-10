Meerganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Meerganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Laik Ahamad Mansuri (VSIP), Dr. D. C. Verma (BJP), Sultan Beg (SP), Kunwar Bhanu Pratap Singh Kunwar Pratap (BSP), Mu. Iliyas (INC), Javed Khan (IND), Yogesh Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.8%, which is -1.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr D C Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.119 Meerganj (मीरगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Meerganj is part of Bareilly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 376618 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,07,714 were male and 1,68,848 female and 56 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meerganj in 2019 was: 813 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,08,927 eligible electors, of which 1,76,067 were male,1,48,736 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,77,034 eligible electors, of which 1,53,613 were male, 1,23,419 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meerganj in 2017 was 142. In 2012, there were 131 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr D C Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Sultan Beg of BSP by a margin of 54,500 which was 25.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sultan Baig of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr D C Verma of BJP by a margin of 7,921 votes which was 4.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 31.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 119 Meerganj Assembly segment of the 25. Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Meerganj are: Laik Ahamad Mansuri (VSIP), Dr. D. C. Verma (BJP), Sultan Beg (SP), Kunwar Bhanu Pratap Singh Kunwar Pratap (BSP), Mu. Iliyas (INC), Javed Khan (IND), Yogesh Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.74%, while it was 66.39% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Meerganj went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.119 Meerganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 353. In 2012, there were 308 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.119 Meerganj comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Meerganj Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Meerganj constituency, which are: Bilaspur, Milak, Baheri, Bhojipura, Bareilly, Bithari Chainpur, Aonla. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Meerganj is approximately 527 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Meerganj is: 28°30’58.0"N 79°14’42.0"E.

