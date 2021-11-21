Meeting With PM Modi, Parliament Strategy & Oppn Unity: Mamata Banerjee Set for Hectic Capital Visit

From a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to firming up the opposition strategy ahead of the Winter Session, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have her hands full as she visits the Capital on Monday for a three-day visit.

Since her Bengal win, this is the second time Banerjee will be in Delhi. In her meeting with PM Modi, Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of BSF jurisdiction. She has written to the prime minister on the issue but sources say she wants to register her protest in person. State GST and other monetary issues too are pending and the chief minister will bring those up.

So far as the Congress is concerned, with which the TMC and its chief shares a blow hot, blow cold relationship, no meeting is scheduled this time. Last time, when Banerjee visited Delhi, she met Sonia Gandhi to discuss opposition unity.

However, relations have gone downhill since then after TMC “poaching" Congress leaders such as Sushmita Dev and Luizinho Faleiro. It is then to be seen whether the Congress high command takes the initiative to meet her, a senior Congress leader said.

Third, the Parliament’s Winter Session is all set to begin and Banerjee is expected to meet leaders of the opposition as well as her own party to firm up a strategy and the issues to be raised.

While the BJP maintains Banerjee’s visit holds no significance and a section of Left and Congress claims her meet with the prime minister signals a “setting" between TMC and BJP, all eyes will be on her movement in Delhi.

