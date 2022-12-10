Meghalaya Alive with the Sound of Music this Election Season as Politics Fuses with Spirit of Christmas

Music and culture embody the spirit of Meghalaya, which is considered the musical hub of India. This year it is a little different as it’s already Christmas time and the elections are only two months away. But the combination of the two – festivity and electioneering – has further electrified the general vibes this time of the year.

This election season, music is in the air as it has become a part of every political event. From western to folk songs, musical notes round off every poll-related programme in which candidates and political leaders are making an attempt to woo voters.

The election department is not untouched by the music as it will soon have a song ready, especially for poll season, by next month. With a large number of the electorate being the youth, a musical extravaganza always takes the centrestage at any political event .

Politicians from the state not only love their music but many are also adept at the art form. From chief minister Conrad Sangma to leader of opposition Mukul Sangma to speaker of the Meghalaya legislative assembly Metbah Lyngdoh – all are wonderful singers. Never to miss a dance is deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, who has his own fan following.

Though they do not belong to the same political alliances, in one event this year, these politicians were heard singing ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’ from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, a video of which soon went viral. This is not the only programme; in fact, there are many other such musical events. But these talented and soulful musicians are shrewd politicians at the end of the day.

At one such political event on Friday called ‘Townhall with Dr Mukul – In conversation with the Youth of Meghalaya’, which was organised by the state TMC unit, the former CM was spotted playing the guitar and heard singing a tune. Mukul Sangma also shared his memories about wanting to buy a guitar but never having the courage to ask his father for the money. “So I never had a guitar, and whatever I learnt was on someone else’s guitar," he said.

He also jammed with youngsters, marking a fine evening of melody. The event also saw visually challenged youth beat-boxing in front of the crowd, making Dr Sangma enthused about the talent of the state’s youth. The performance not only received public applause but a cheer from Dr Sangma, which encouraged him to perform as well.

Seeing the love for music in the state, many politicians are, at times, accompanied by local folk singers and dancers during their poll campaign. Some even hire DJs for political events. The chief minister’s passion for music is also widely discussed as he loves to play the electric guitar and sing popular numbers.

