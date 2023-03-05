Home » News » Politics » Meghalaya BJP to Ask Conrad Sangma to Make Way for Two of its Senior MLAs in New Cabinet

Meghalaya BJP to Ask Conrad Sangma to Make Way for Two of its Senior MLAs in New Cabinet

Maintaining that it was a coalition government, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said the central leadership wanted the two legislators to be inducted into the new cabinet

Advertisement

By: Purbasha Bhattacharjee

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 17:18 IST

Shillong, India

Sources in the BJP said the saffron party was the first to stand by the National People’s Party in Meghalaya. (Image: IANS/File)
Sources in the BJP said the saffron party was the first to stand by the National People’s Party in Meghalaya. (Image: IANS/File)

Aiming for a lion’s share in the new government in Meghalaya, the state BJP has asked Conrad Sangma to induct two of its MLAs in the new cabinet.

Maintaining that it was a coalition government, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said both the legislators were senior and the central leadership wanted them to be inducted into the new cabinet.

“From the central leadership of the BJP as well as from the state BJP, we have approached the chief minister but, again, it is his prerogative. Our central leaders, however, want both MLAs to be inducted into the cabinet," Mawrie said.

“Yes, we have asked the party to communicate that to Conrad," said senior BJP MLA AL Hek.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

According to sources, Sangma has had to face a lot of difficulty in getting support from other MLAs and political parties. But the BJP was the first to stand by the National People’s Party, sources added.

Sangma will be sworn in as the Meghalaya CM for a second term on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

first published: March 05, 2023, 17:11 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 17:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week