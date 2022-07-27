Meghalaya 'Brothel' Row: Will Marak's Arrest Strain NPP-BJP Ties? CM Sangma Doesn't Think So

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said the arrest of BJP Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak will not affect National People’s Party’s (NPP) relationship with alliance partner BJP.

Stating that the Saffron party will see that there is merit in what has been done, the Chief Minister said, “I am sure that the leadership of BJP will see that and realise whatever is done is done as per law as per evidence".

Ruling out any threat to the government, CM Conrad said, “I don’t think there is any threat to the government as such in the issue it’s not the point at all as I said there is no need to politicise the issue."

Replying to the controversy surrounding Bernard being the strongest contender against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma from South Tura Constituency in 2023 election, Sangma said, “Whatever any party may say, it has nothing to do about politics, and this has nothing to do with any kind of candidature or any kind of individual contesting against anybody, this is purely on the basis of what was going wrong inside there, purely on the basis of evidence and the statements have been given by the people and also purely on the basis of the complaints that have come in."

It may be mentioned that BJP Vice President Bernard N Marak is consider as one of the strongest contender against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma from South Tura Constituency in 2023.

He further said the political leaders may try to divert the entire issue and try to politicise it but the evidence that is being collected are very strong and it is a very strong case.

In an appeal to political leaders, CM Sangma said; “In situations like these, we must understand what is happening and try to do what is correct and these kinds of activities, something that will ultimately lead to affecting our youth of the state. So one has to realise that and be responsible in whatever position you are."

Urging the people to refrain from politicising the issue, Sangma said, “I think everybody has seen the evidence and the fact, knows that there is a lot of evidence that is there and hence I urge everybody that this should not be politicised , let the police do their job."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday outrightly denied allegations of him issuing any order to “gun down" state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Bernard Marak.

“There is no question of me ever giving any such order. From day one whatever has happened, it has happened as per procedures, the evidences procured by the police and the law. The police have followed all of these purely from a policing point of view and at no point of time had there been any interference or suggestion from my side in this matter," said the chief minister, speaking to the press after a cabinet meeting.

He also said that after being informed about the operation, he had categorically told the police to make sure the law and procedure are followed and whatever action is taken, should be evidence-based.

The CM said, “I don’t think there is any need for anybody to connect any dots and jump to conclusions. I said that the raid was based on a number of complaints from the public, villagers, as well as pressure groups".

Four days after the raid at Rimpu Bagan, police have finally arrested BJP vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, a local court had issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against Marak, who is also former chairman of the disbanded Achik National Volunteer Council – Breakaway (ANVC.B).

A case under sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 was registered against him with the Tura women police station.

Meghalaya Police has claimed that the farmhouse of BJP State Vice President is a Brothel in Garo Hills.

Following a raid at the farmhouse of BJP vice president Bernard Marak called Rimpu Bagan, police stated that the raid led to discovery of the premises that is allegedly used for illicit activities, including sexual crimes as they detained 73 youths.

