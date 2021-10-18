Meghalaya CM Asked Me to 'Keep Quiet' on 2018 Attack, Won't Get Justice Under NPP: Activist Anita Sangma

Social activist Amita Sangma on Monday accused Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of asking her to “keep quiet" on the attack she and activist Agnes Kharshiing faced in 2018 in the coal belt district of East Jaintia Hills.

Amita also expressed doubt that they will get justice so long as the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is in power in the state.

It has been almost three years since Agnes and Amita survived the horrifying incident. Thirty to 40 people attacked them at Tuber Sohshrieh village in East Jaintia Hills district after they took pictures of coal-laden trucks on November 8, 2018.

“I doubt that we will be able to get justice because even Conrad K Sangma is also involved. His party men were involved in attacking Agnes and me," Amita told reporters.

She said that the prime accused was an NPP leader from the district Nidamon Chullet, who was very much present when the incident took place.

“Conrad Sangma also knew them very well, but the question arises why he failed to reveal how many of his people were involved in attacking us," she asked.

Amita also recalled that the Chief Minister had visited her when she was admitted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) and alleged that he had instead asked her to “keep quiet."

“After the incident had taken place, he (CM) visited me at NEIGRIHMS hospital. I wanted to tell him about the entire incident since he is the CM of the state. I thought by telling him we could get some help, but instead, he told me to not tell anyone and keep quiet. Because of this, I had to keep quiet and don’t dare to tell anyone. The incident made me wonder what made the CM say something like that as I thought we have to tell him everything that had happened," she said.

“After that, I saw that Nidamon Chullet had donated Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister for tackling the COVID pandemic. Then I realized that we would never get justice because the entire ruling National People’s Party is involved in the incident," she further alleged.

Also accusing the Chief Minister of not having any respect for women, Amita further slammed the NPP-led state government for failing to institute an independent inquiry into the entire incident linked to the illegal coal trade.

“When the incident took place, they (the government) promised to institute an independent inquiry, but now they are just keeping quiet, nobody is talking about the incident anymore, and this made me feel that this is not a good government. This is a government that commits murder because even the CM asked me not to say anything and that I should keep quiet. So the CM is also a criminal if he is shielding criminals, murderers, etc.," she said.

