Meghalaya CM to Raise Malchapara Residents' Demand at Meet With Amit Shah

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that he will take up the demand of the people of Malchapara, seeking to merge with the state instead of Assam, during his meeting with the Union Home Ministry, likely later this month.

The tentative date for the meeting is March 27.

Talking to reporters, Sangma said, “We have been told tentatively, I am waiting for a formal invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Asked about the demand of residents of Malchapara to be part of Meghalaya, the Chief Minister said, “I can bring it out in the meeting, I will discuss it but it is difficult for me to say right now how will it go."

He pointed out that public views in the areas of dispute were taken by representatives of both the states.

“Public hearings took place at various locations where representatives of both the states were present. When those meetings took place in Malchapara the majority expressed apprehension at being included in Assam. I would definitely take up this issue," Sangma said.

The residents of Malchapara, which is one of the villages recommended to go to Assam as per the latest report on the Interstate boundary issue (Phase 1), demanded a revisit of the report and inclusion of their villages under Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister said that both the governments had unanimously decided that no new area shall be added beyond the 12 existing areas of differences. He added out of the 36 villages that Meghalaya had claimed in 2011 the state shall get 30 villages (fully or partially) in its ambit.

Which includes all 8 villages in Tarabari, 2 out of 3 villages in Gizam,11 out of 12 villages in Hahim,1 out of 2 villages in Boklapara, 5 out of 6 villages in Pilingkata and 3 villages out of 5 claimed by Meghalaya in Ratachera of Assam along the Meghalaya border.

A delegation is likely to submit a report to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah after an all party meet. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be also present at the meet.

The two states have been embroiled in a border dispute over the past several years.

Read all the Latest News