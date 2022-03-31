Meghalaya Govt Planning to Seek Centre’s Help in Dealing with Fuel Price Hike

With a steep rise in fuel prices in Meghalaya, the state government is planning to seek the Centre’s help in dealing with the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said that his government needs to go for some deliberation and discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the state.

The price of petrol in Shillong reached Rs 100.07 per litre on Thursday. “I think we also need to discuss even with the union finance Minister and that we have to take it up with her and not only her even with the prime minister of India."

Deputy Chief minister Prestone Tynsong said the price rise is happening not only in Meghalaya but in the entire nation and across the world due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Right now when you talk about hike in diesel and petrol price, it is not only in Meghalaya, it happens throughout in India and throughout the world just because of this war between Russia and Ukraine," he said, adding that the state government will wait and see how to come out of this problem. “….. for this issue, let us wait let us see how to come out of this problem," he said.

