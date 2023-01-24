Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released 10 pledges for the state and its one of the promises was to revoke the Border Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Government of Assam.

While releasing its manifesto, which the party calls its pledges, AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed that police check posts at all strategic border areas will be set up.

“To address the issue of unwarranted surrender of land to Assam and protect the residents in the border villages and border MoU signed with the Government of Assam will be revoked," Banerjee said.

“When we make a pledge, we fight for its implementation till the last drop of our blood. We assure you that within 100 days of forming the government, our party will implement TMC’s 10 Pledges for Meghalaya," he added.

Polling in Meghalaya will take place on February 27 while the counting of votes scheduled for March 2.

Assam and Meghalaya governments in March 2022 signed an agreement in the national capital in a bid to resolve their 50-year-old boundary dispute. The agreement was signed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The pact sought to resolve the protracted dispute in six of the 12 places along the 884.9-km border between the two states. However, unhappy with the boundary demarcation by both states, a section of people, particularly those living in the border areas started agitation and protest.

A petition subsequently was filed in the Meghalaya High Court. The Meghalaya High Court later directed there will be no physical demarcation and erection of boundary posts on the ground in the Assam-Meghalaya border till February 6.

However, the Supreme Court put on hold the Meghalaya High Court’s interim order staying the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam and Meghalaya.

On November 22 last year, at least six persons including five Khasi villagers and one Assam forest guard were killed in a firing by Assam police at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District.

In December 2022, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee met family members of the victims of the Mukroh firing incident in Meghalaya and promised not to rest until justice is served.

“Don’t worry; we are with the people of Mukroh. We will fight tooth and nail to ensure that the family members get justice for the barbaric incident," the TMC supremo said. She also extended ex-gratia support of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma said that the party’s manifesto is “nothing imaginative but completely realistic."

