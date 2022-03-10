Mehnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Mehnagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jiyalal (CPI), Nirmala Bharti (INC), Puja (SP), Pankaj Kumar (BSP), Manjoo Saroj (BJP), Karmveer Azad (AIMIM), Gitanjali Devi (AAP), Ramlakhan Pal Dhangar (RSSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.8%, which is 0.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kalpnath Paswan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mehnagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.352 Mehnagar (मेहनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Mehnagar is part of Azamgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,63,513 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,46,713 were male and 2,16,781 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mehnagar in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,396 eligible electors, of which 2,12,341 were male,1,74,593 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,57,156 eligible electors, of which 1,94,807 were male, 1,62,333 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mehnagar in 2017 was 740. In 2012, there were 816 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kalpnath Paswan of SP won in this seat defeating Manjoo Saroj of SBSP by a margin of 5,412 which was 2.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 34.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Brij Lal Sonkar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vidya Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 10,362 votes which was 5.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.6% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 352 Mehnagar Assembly segment of the 69. Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mehnagar are: Jiyalal (CPI), Nirmala Bharti (INC), Puja (SP), Pankaj Kumar (BSP), Manjoo Saroj (BJP), Karmveer Azad (AIMIM), Gitanjali Devi (AAP), Ramlakhan Pal Dhangar (RSSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.24%, while it was 50.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mehnagar went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.352 Mehnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 385. In 2012, there were 363 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.352 Mehnagar comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: 7 Mehnagar Tehsil; Panchayats 56 Lal Mau, 57 Mehanajpur, 58 Jamudih, 60 Kooba Khas, 61 Panday Atarkusha, 62 Jiyapur, 63 Tiyara, 64 Rampur Jamin Palhan, 66 Barava, 67 Patti Bhikhari, 69 Jamukha, 70 Haibatpur Urf Dubhav, 71 Bangaon, 72 Pakari Kala (I), 73 Pakari Khurda (II), 74 Kujrav, 75 Kharka, 77 Taravan (I), 78 Taravan (II), 79 Maulanipur, 80 Naurasiya, 81 Bhilihili and 82 Barehata of 3 Kooba KC of 6 Lalganj Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mehnagar constituency, which are: Lalganj, Didarganj, Azamgarh, Mubarakpur, Jakhanian, Saidpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mehnagar is approximately 526 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mehnagar is: 25°49’06.6"N 83°09’43.6"E.

