Mehroni Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Mehroni seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Manohar Lal (BJP), Kiran Ramesh Khatik (BSP), Chandrabhan (CPI), Brijlal Khabri (INC), Ram Vilas (SP), Kailash (JDU), Ganesh Ram Rajak (AAP), Motilal (ASPKR), Monika (BJMP), Vijay Kumar (JAP), Gorelal (IND), Jitendra (IND), Jugal Kishor (IND), Ravi Kumar (IND), Lakhan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.66%, which is 0.5% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manohar Lal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mehroni results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.227 Mehroni (मेहरोनी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mehroni is part of Jhansi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,42,350 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,84,242 were male and 1,58,093 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mehroni in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,39,854 eligible electors, of which 2,15,878 were male,1,99,111 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,63,660 eligible electors, of which 1,91,579 were male, 1,72,081 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mehroni in 2017 was 72. In 2012, there were 25 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manohar Lal of BJP won in this seat defeating Feran Lal of BSP by a margin of 99,564 which was 32.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Feran Lal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manohar Lal of BJP by a margin of 1,737 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 25.93% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 227 Mehroni Assembly segment of the 46. Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Sharma of BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat defeating Shyam Sundar Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mehroni are: Manohar Lal (BJP), Kiran Ramesh Khatik (BSP), Chandrabhan (CPI), Brijlal Khabri (INC), Ram Vilas (SP), Kailash (JDU), Ganesh Ram Rajak (AAP), Motilal (ASPKR), Monika (BJMP), Vijay Kumar (JAP), Gorelal (IND), Jitendra (IND), Jugal Kishor (IND), Ravi Kumar (IND), Lakhan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.16%, while it was 75.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mehroni went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.227 Mehroni Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 446. In 2012, there were 377 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.227 Mehroni comprises of the following areas of Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Mehroni Tehsil; KCs 3 Kalyanpura, 5 Birdha, 6 Balabehat and 8 Pali Nagar Panchayat of 2 Lalitpur Tehsil.

A total of one Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mehroni constituency, which are: Lalitpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sagar and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Mehroni is approximately 2774 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mehroni is: 24°30’13.3"N 78°39’45.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mehroni results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.