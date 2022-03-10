Meja Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Meja seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Haider Abbas (LJPRV), Shrikant (PMSP), Vivekanand (BVP), Rampal (PAVSP), Neelam Karvariya (BJP), Shalini Dwivedi (INC), Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari (BSP), Sandeep Singh (SP), Awdhesh Kumar (ASPKR), Dayashankar (VIP), Dhirendra Pratap (BSCP), Praveen Kumar (SYP), Babaloo Kumar (JAP), Ram Kumar Mishra (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.28%, which is -1.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Neelam Karwariya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Meja results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.259 Meja (मेजा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Meja is part of Allahabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,19,312 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,125 were male and 1,43,174 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meja in 2019 was: 813 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,545 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,725 eligible electors, of which 1,56,508 were male, 1,25,204 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meja in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 114 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Neelam Karwariya of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Sewak Singh Patel of SP by a margin of 19,843 which was 10.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Girish Chandra Alias Gama Pandey of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anand Kumar Alias Collector Pandey of BSP by a margin of 740 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 259 Meja Assembly segment of the 52. Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Meja are: Haider Abbas (LJPRV), Shrikant (PMSP), Vivekanand (BVP), Rampal (PAVSP), Neelam Karvariya (BJP), Shalini Dwivedi (INC), Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari (BSP), Sandeep Singh (SP), Awdhesh Kumar (ASPKR), Dayashankar (VIP), Dhirendra Pratap (BSCP), Praveen Kumar (SYP), Babaloo Kumar (JAP), Ram Kumar Mishra (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.32%, while it was 56.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Meja went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.259 Meja Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 271 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.259 Meja comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Sirsa, 2 Chaurasi, 3 Manda, Sirsa Nagar Panchayat and Bharatganj Nagar Panchayat of 7 Meja Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Meja constituency, which are: Karachhana, Handia, Gyanpur, Chhanbey, Koraon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Meja is approximately 476 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Meja is: 25°11’01.7"N 82°08’01.7"E.

