Menhdawal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Menhdawal seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shankar (IND), Ramkrishna (IND), Surendra Mohan (VIP), Jay Chand (SP), Muhammad Tabish Khan (BSP), Rafiqua Khatoon (INC), Akhilesh (AAP), Anil Kumar Tripathi (NISHAD), Udayraj (BJMP), Zalaluddin (JAP), Brijesh Kumar (SAAP), Meenu Singh (PEP), Shakti Prasad (LKS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.74%, which is 1.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Singh Baghel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.312 Menhdawal (मेंहदावल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Menhdawal is part of Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.86% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.72%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,68,851 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,99,389 were male and 1,69,447 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Menhdawal in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,79,258 eligible electors, of which 2,41,717 were male,1,96,720 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,02,457 eligible electors, of which 2,20,602 were male, 1,81,855 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Menhdawal in 2017 was 358. In 2012, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Singh Baghel of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Kumar Tripathi of BSP by a margin of 42,914 which was 19.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Laxmikant of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anil Kumar of PECP by a margin of 16,077 votes which was 7.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 312 Menhdawal Assembly segment of the 62. Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.74%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.28%, while it was 51.57% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Menhdawal went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.312 Menhdawal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 498. In 2012, there were 497 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.312 Menhdawal comprises of the following areas of Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Menhdawal Tehsil; Panchayats 53 Jangal Kala, 54 Balooshasan, 55 Badhua, 56 Bhagwanpur, 57 Koorimaphy, 58 Sangath, 59 Boondipar, 60 Baghnagar urf Bakhira, 61 Talwadachh, 62 Mahla, 63 Hardi, 64 Hawpur Bhad, 65 Sihtikar, 66 Bargo, 67 Shivapar, 68 Kolhua lakda of 3 Baghauli KC and Ledwa Mahua (Census Town) of 2 Khalilabad Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Menhdawal constituency, which are: Bansi, Caimpiyarganj, Sahajanwa, Khalilabad, Rudhauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Menhdawal is approximately 654 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Menhdawal is: 26°57’25.9"N 83°02’32.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Menhdawal results.

