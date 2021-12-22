'Mere Pas Behne Hain': Priyanka Gandhi Quotes 'Deewar' Dialogue to Woo UP Women

Congress General Secretary In-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet on Wednesday said that sisters of the state will bring change in UP politics.

Quoting from the famous Amitabh Bachchan blockbuster ‘Deewar’ she said, “I have sisters who will bring change in politics."

She said that Congress doesn’t believe in politics of caste and religion and has targeted the fairer gender in her campaign and had promised 40 per cent ticket for the women.

The Congress general secretary has been focussing on women power and the party is organising Marathon of girls in the theme of — ‘Ladki hun lad sakti hun’.

She in her interaction with women recently said: “Suno Draupadi, shastra utha lo. Ab Govind na aayenge. Kab tak aas lagaogi tum, bike hue akhbaron se. Kaisi Raksha maang rahi ho, Dushasan ke darbaron se. (Listen Draupadi, take up arms as Lord Krishna will not come for rescue. How long will you wait for justice from newspapers that are already sold. What kind of protection are you seeking from Dushasan’s court)," she said.

She said that this time, the talk of giving 40 per cent tickets to women in Assembly elections is just a beginning.

“I want half the population of women to contest 50 per cent seats in the 2024 elections. The mobile phone will help in your safety and the scooty will help you in your studies. Travel will be free for women in the government buses and 40 per cent provision already exists for women in government posts," she said.

The programme that focused on the ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ slogan, saw women from all strata of society — mainly low-income groups — listening attentively to the Congress leader’s programmes for women empowerment.

