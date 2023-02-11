Home » News » Politics » 'Merely Cow-ardice?' Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig at BJP for 'Cow Hug Day' Appeal Withdrawal

'Merely Cow-ardice?' Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig at BJP for 'Cow Hug Day' Appeal Withdrawal

This came as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) withdrew its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 18:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Shashi Tharoor, who is an MP for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was discharged in the case more than seven years after Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel. (File photo/ANI)
Shashi Tharoor, who is an MP for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was discharged in the case more than seven years after Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel. (File photo/ANI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Saturday took a swipe at the government for withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’ within four days of announcing it and and asked if the BJP-led Centre was “cow-ed" by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely “cow-ardice".

In a tweet, Tharoor said, “was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice? My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: “Valentine’s Day: let them hug their guy" & the last word was misheard by a HindiRashtravadi as gaay!"

Advertisement

This came as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) withdrew its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’ following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

RELATED NEWS

The new concept went viral on social media, with a hurricane of reactions and memes taking over it.

February 14 is celebrated as Valentines Day, though not officially. The AWBI issued a directive on February 6, saying the day should be celebrated as the Cow Hug Day for emotional richness. This would have brought immense benefit to the cow and increase our individual and collective happiness, it added.

The directive said that all “cow-lovers" should celebrate it keeping in mind the importance of “mother cow."

Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board’s secretary S K Dutta said in a notice posted on its website.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 18:23 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 18:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week