Milkipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Milkipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Awadhesh Prasad (SP), Baba Gorakhnath (BJP), Brijesh Kumar (INC), Mira Devi (BSP), Radheshyam (MAP), Hash Bardhan (AAP), Shiv Murti (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.23%, which is 1.77% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Baba Gorakhnath of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Milkipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.273 Milkipur (मिल्कीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. Milkipur is part of Faizabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.73%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,65,420 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,278 were male and 1,69,111 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Milkipur in 2019 was: 862 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,86,410 eligible electors, of which 1,83,174 were male,1,58,705 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,14,952 eligible electors, of which 1,68,186 were male, 1,46,766 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Milkipur in 2017 was 705. In 2012, there were 488 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Baba Gorakhnath of BJP won in this seat defeating Awadhesh Prasad of SP by a margin of 28,276 which was 14.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Audhesh Prasad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pavan Kumar of BSP by a margin of 34,237 votes which was 19.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 273 Milkipur Assembly segment of the 54. Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. Lallu Singh of BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat defeating Anand Sen of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.46%, while it was 55.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Milkipur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.273 Milkipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 361. In 2012, there were 340 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.273 Milkipur comprises of the following areas of Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Milkipur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Milkipur constituency, which are: Bikapur, Rudauli, Goshainganj, Jagdishpur, Isauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Milkipur is approximately 650 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Milkipur is: 26°36’28.4"N 81°53’54.6"E.

