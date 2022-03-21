Ministers' 5-Yr Report Card, Shah in UP, Venue Decoration: How BJP Is Prepping for Yogi Govt 2.0

The Bharatiya Janata Party, after winning 273 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with its allies, is now gearing up to form its new government. Before the swearing-in ceremony takes place on March 25 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will commence a day earlier, on March 24.

The BJP has instructed all its MLAs to be present in Lucknow on the day of the meeting, which will see Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Raghubar Das as central observers. Shah is expected to reach the UP capital by Wednesday.

During this meeting, Yogi Adityanath will be formally elected the leader of the legislature party, sources said.

Advertisement

Then on March 25 at 4 pm, he will take oath as the Chief Minister at a grand swearing-in ceremony to be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 200 VVIP guests and 45,000 beneficiaries of central and state government schemes will also witness the historic swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will also be telecast on LED screens installed in every district.

The Ekana Stadium and its surrounding areas are being specially decorated for the ceremony. Along with Yogi, many of his key ministers are also expected to take oath on the same day.

Apart from some old faces, a large number of new faces are also likely to be included this time in the Yogi 2.0 government.

The performance of former ministers will be evaluated before inducting them again, while some prominent faces of the government may be sent to the organization and some from the organization may be sent to the government.

Advertisement

The Yogi 2.0 cabinet will also be selected keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party won 12 and 6 seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party has won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has won 8 seats, and another ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has won six seats.

Advertisement

The Congress has won two seats, while the BSP has won one. Apart from this, Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has captured two seats.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government created history with its comeback as no other CM has been able to repeat a government in the state in 37 years.

The Congress had returned to power with a majority in the state 37 years ago. After this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not just made history by completing five successful years of governance but by also returning to power with a thumping majority. He has become the first such BJP leader to become the CM for the second consecutive term.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.