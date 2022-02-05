Minister's Sprint, Cong's 'Beg' for Ballot or 'Cremation Log': Netas Accelerate as Need-for-Vote Game Begins

Sprints by a sports minister, begging for votes or ‘cremation logs’ is just some among the bizarre being witnessed on the poll race today. As assembly elections in five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa - near, politicians get more aggressive on the campaign trail, while some resort to ‘last measures’.

In such a statement made in Uttarakhand, Congress candidate Dhani Lal Shah from Ghansali Assembly constituency in Tehri Garhwal literally begged for votes. “Bhikhari samajhkar bheek de dijiye, nahi toh aakhri lakdi samajhkar de dena(Give me votes as if I am a beggar, or like a log for my last rites," said Shah, according to a report by Hindustan.

In another funny incident from UP, the state’s sports minister Upendra Tiwari was seen taking his charge too seriously, as he sprinted to the Collectorate Office in Ballia on Friday, as he was running late to file his nomination.

Another attack was reported from the northern state, as BJP leader JP Nadda hit out at SP and BSP. “Have you heard mention of any development work in the speeches of SP-BSP? They only say that we have captured someone’s land, house. Have you heard them say that we built hospitals? They can only get jails built as most of their friends live there," he said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the attack of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi garnered media and national attention. But according to a report, his wife may not have believed the story at the first incident. According to the Indian Express, Owaisi had promised to take his wife out for dinner, and because he was busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh elections, he had specifically asked her to be in Delhi on Thursday, and when he returned home, she was all set to go out. Owaisi told her about the shooting, but she didn’t believe him because she assumed he was making up a story to avoid going out. “New story," she is said to have said.

Owaisi then requested that the television be turned on, but his daughter called her mother at the same time to inquire about him, causing her to realise that he was telling the truth. “Goli se bach gaya, lekin biwi ki tirchhi nazar se bachna mushkil hain," Owaisi said, “but it is very difficult to escape wife’s suspicious glances," the report states.

In other news, BJP Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress leader Ajay Rai, saying the opposition was making such statements out of panic. Ajay, from, Varanasi said recently that salt should be kept ready on March 7(the last day of elections in UP), as PM Modi and CM Yogi ‘would be buried in the ground’.

