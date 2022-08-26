Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Stopped Yet Again from Visiting Jamia Mosque

Contrary to his expectation that he would be able to lead Friday prayers at Srinagar’s grand old Jamia mosque, chairman of Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was disallowed to leave his residence with police posting its personnel outside his Nigeen residence.

Mirwaiz, who is also a religious leader, had expected that he would be allowed to deliver his Friday sermon at the mosque today but the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided against it. Mirwaiz’s office has been repeatedly maintaining that the young leader has been detained at home for the last three years — post the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019.

Only last week Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told a foreign news channel that he was not under house arrest. Mirwaiz, in turn, termed it a lie and said that for the last three years he hasn’t been able to walk out of his home.

Today too after he was stopped from moving out, the Hurriyat said “If Mirwaiz was not under arrest, he should be allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid."

Several journalists tried to reach his residence in Nigeen, but were barred from getting in.

