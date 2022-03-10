Mirzapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mirzapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kailash Chaursia (SP), Bhagwan Dutt Pathak Alias Rajan Pathak (INC), Ratnakar Mishra (BJP), Rajesh Kumar Pandey (BSP), Anvar Ali (GASP), Dhananjay Kumar (RSDR), Badruddin Hashmi (AIMIM), Advocate Baleshwar Prasad Yadav (RSP), Vipin Kumar Srivastava (SUSPA), Suresh Singh Advocate (AAP), Santosh Kumar Tamanna (NDPF), Sandeep Kumar Sonkar (ASPKR), Chandrika Prasad (IND), Jagdish Prasad Jagat Shastri (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.24%, which is -3.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ratnakar Mishr of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mirzapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.396 Mirzapur (मिर्जापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mirzapur is part of Mirzapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,86,238 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,956 were male and 1,82,251 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mirzapur in 2019 was: 894 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,68,537 eligible electors, of which 2,03,913 were male,1,81,133 female and 38 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,35,079 eligible electors, of which 1,88,628 were male, 1,46,397 female and 54 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mirzapur in 2017 was 347. In 2012, there were 107 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ratnakar Mishr of BJP won in this seat defeating Kailash Chaurasiya of SP by a margin of 57,412 which was 25.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kailash Nath Chaurasiya of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rang Nath Mishra of BSP by a margin of 22,299 votes which was 11.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 396 Mirzapur Assembly segment of the 79. Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Mirzapur Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Mirzapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mirzapur are: Kailash Chaursia (SP), Bhagwan Dutt Pathak Alias Rajan Pathak (INC), Ratnakar Mishra (BJP), Rajesh Kumar Pandey (BSP), Anvar Ali (GASP), Dhananjay Kumar (RSDR), Badruddin Hashmi (AIMIM), Advocate Baleshwar Prasad Yadav (RSP), Vipin Kumar Srivastava (SUSPA), Suresh Singh Advocate (AAP), Santosh Kumar Tamanna (NDPF), Sandeep Kumar Sonkar (ASPKR), Chandrika Prasad (IND), Jagdish Prasad Jagat Shastri (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.51%, while it was 56.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mirzapur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.396 Mirzapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.396 Mirzapur comprises of the following areas of Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Gaipura, 3 Vindhyachal, Mirzapur cum Vindhyachal Municipal Board and Bharuhana (Census Town) of Mirzapur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mirzapur constituency, which are: Gyanpur, Aurai, Majhawan, Chhanbey. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mirzapur is approximately 263 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mirzapur is: 25°09’51.8"N 82°26’24.4"E.

